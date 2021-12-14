YAKIMA, WA - Community members helped 128 Rod's House youth's wishes come true this holiday season. Each wish list was given to a community member to help grant.
The annual holiday wish list program helps bring hope and a sense of belonging to many said the annual giving associate and volunteer coordinator, Margaret Treichler.
"It's really meaningful to receive a gift and know that someone has put the time and effort into picking something out for you that you wanted," said Treichler.
She said a lot of youth asked for a tent, warm clothes, socks, or underwear. She said Rod's House can give them those necessities so they can ask for what they really want.
Treichler said she loves seeing their faces of excitement when they open a gift they always wanted. She said one teen got Beats by Dr. Dre headphones.
"They were attached to him for months like he did not take those off, those were his prizes procession," said Treichler.
Rod's House is a nonprofit that helps homeless youth ages 13 to 24 get supplies, shelter, and food they need.
Every 55 dollar donation gets a youth a safe night at a Rod's House shelter and two hot meals. More ways to give help here.
If you, or another teen or young adult struggles with homelessness, reach out by phone at 509 895-2665 or visit 204 S Naches Ave in Yakima.