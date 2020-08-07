Hooptown is a celebration of the very best Spokane and the Pacific Northwest have to offer, a tradition built on community and the love of our city.
This year's celebration takes on a different meaning, as we "stay home, stay safe, and play." This year's Hooptown is virtual!
Sponsored by Visit Spokane in partnership with Hoopfest, SWX, KHQ, and Just Add Monsters, Hooptown eSports Tournament will be a singleplayer 3-on-3 event using NBA 2K Blacktop and the Elite division will be broadcast live on SWX and all major streaming services from 6 PM to 10 PM Pacific time.
Register at justaddmonsters.com for the September 26th event. Discount promo codes are available for Youth and High School players, First Responders, Essential Workers, and Military by email at contact@justaddmonsters.com.
The 3-on-3 tournament will be played from the comfort of your living room, man-cave, she-shed or any stay-safe environment using Playstation, Xbox, or your PC.
Each of these play platforms for each of the divisions will crown a champion, with the Elite division winning a $500 cash prize. The list of the Hooptown divisions is available at justaddmonsters.com
Just Add Monsters is an exciting new eSports and eGaming platform developed by The Cowles Company in partnership with SWX.