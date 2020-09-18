TRI-CITIES, WA - The Annual Tri-Cities Parade of Homes is going on now through the weekend. This year, it's a free online event with 3D virtual tours of 8 new homes on the market. Each house features the latest in construction, architectural trends, design, and decor.
Jeff Losey, Executive Director of the Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities, joined the Wake Up Northwest morning team to explain how the community can take part in the virtual experience.
While the event is primarily online, Losey says private home tours are available by appointment. Simply go to the Parade of Homes website for details on scheduling a visit.
The 2020 Virtual Parade of Homes goes until Sunday, Sept. 20. To participate, visit tricityparadeofhomes.com.