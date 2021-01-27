WASHINGTON STATE - Now that Washington residents are required to pre-register to get the COVID-19 vaccine, some people have experienced issues scheduling an appointment.
In an effort to prevent further problems, here are the steps you need to take to get vaccinated in Washington State.
Step 1: Confirm eligibility using Phase Finder
Step 2: Make an appointment on the PrepMod website
Step 3: Bring eligibility and appointment confirmation to your scheduled time
Once you get to the PrepMod website, click "Find A Vaccination Clinic." On the next page, scroll down and view the locations and dates accepting appointments. Before clicking on one of them, make sure appointments are available. If they have an opening, click "Sign Up for a COVID-19 Vaccination," fill out your information on the following page, and confirm your appointment.
Those who do not have internet access can call 1-800-525-0127 to confirm vaccine eligibility and schedule a time.
Alternate numbers are available, as the Washington Department of Health is experiencing a backlog due to an increased number of calls. Washington residents can also call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-856-5816 or dial 211.
For help with Phase Finder, call 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.
Assistance in English and Spanish is also available when navigating PrepMod. Call 1-800-525-0127, then press #.
If there are not any available appointments, the Washington Department of Health says the best thing to do is keep checking.