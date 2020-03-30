TRI-CITIES, WA - As parents make the shift to homeschooling during the COVID-19 shutdown, many are looking to find an approach that works best for their kids.
Listen as Brooke Lamberson, Teacher at Stevens Middle School in Pasco, shares her advice for teaching children at home.
Lamberson recommends:
- Read together everyday - at least 30 minutes
- Spark their curiosity - try activities like STEAM or LEGO challenges, art projects, technology, or even gardening
- Build communication - exercise writing skills through journaling or writing letters back-and-forth between parent and child
- Give them quiet time - it's okay to take breaks; let kids have some down time. Don't feel guilty if your family is not on a strict learning schedule
- Challenge them physically - physical activity helps improve focus. Take your kids outside to play or exercise
- Expand their thinking - in addition to math, science, reading and writing, teach kids a variety of practical skills like cooking, gardening, shopping, budgeting, building, etc.