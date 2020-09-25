Alfresco Series in Downtown Kennewick Continues This Weekend

KENNEWICK-
Alfresco After Dark is back in Downtown Kennewick tonight.
Alfresco Downtown Kennewick is an eight-week series where downtown is turned into a boardwalk experience. The alfresco series will last from now until October 8th.
They close streets to cars and open two blocks to pedestrians for dining and expanded retail. Vendors, businesses, and community members come together to create fun outdoor vibe.
"It's brought some energy and vibrancy into downtown that was much needed. The amount of support our businesses have gotten from the community has been fantastic. It's really saved a lot of businesses," said Stephanie Button, Executive Director of Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership.
Tonight's Alfresco After Dark will feature lots of fall themed sales and pop ups with more than 20 featured vendors. Alfresco After Dark goes tonight until 9 p.m. and Alfresco Saturdays will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there are only two left this season.