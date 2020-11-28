Alpaca Farm Contributes to Local Economy

PROSSER, WA-
For the last seven years, Dawn Beals, Owner of Pacapoo Alpacas, has been working hard to create a happy life for her alpacas and make high-quality goods from their fiber. They make sure to use almost all the fiber they get from the alpacas.
"Is it going to be yarn, is it going to be handspun or knit? Is it going to be turned into a wearable product by one of the mills we send to? And so there is lots of variety and possibilities and that's another reason we were drawn to that is the artisan quality we can have over our products," said Beals.
Pacapoo isn't just raising happy animals but they are also contributing to the local economy over here in Prosser.
From the time they are babies to adults, Beals is a part of the process. They shear once a year and use almost everything they get from the alpacas, and even use their fertilizer! She also hand-knits and crochets some of the items herself, and has people who help with the knitting in crocheting in addition to the mills they send the fiber to.
"It is the satisfaction of knowing that you have actually had a hand in making somebody happy and putting out a very quality product but also that in doing so, you have helped not only your animals but the economy at large," said Beals.
Some of the alpaca products she buys, but most of the items come from her alpaca farm. Beals can usually pinpoint which of her animals the fiber in a scarf, hat, or other item came from.
She sells alpaca products at local markets where small businesses come together and sell their goods and handmade items. She says small towns are struggling and shopping locally can help.
"This is a big deal and if you want to keep your small farms available to the public, or you want to keep your small towns viable...Shopping small is almost a given. Because those people are the lifeblood of the small towns and they add to the economy," said Beals.
For more information, you can visit their website here.