YAKIMA,WA – Warehouse Theatre Company members received some welcome news during their virtual Winnie awards show on Saturday.
Executive Director Vance Jennings interrupted the ceremony to announce that the mortgage on the theatre had been paid in full.
WTC had shared in a June newsletter that upcoming productions were going to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. An overview of the company’s financial status (which included $20,000 left on WTC’s mortgage) was included, along with the request that patrons continue their support of community theatre through donation. A donor (who wishes to remain anonymous) contacted Jennings to say, “You can retire that mortgage. Consider it paid in full.”
“We are incredibly lucky to have the support of our donors and patrons,” said Jennings. “That’s always been true, but to have this level of support during the pandemic…it’s really overwhelming.”
The Warehouse Theatre Company was founded in 1947 and was known as the “Yakima Little Theatre Group”. The majority of their performances were presented in rented space located within the Allied Arts building at Gilbert Park. In 2013, the building was shut down and WTC was left without a permanent space to rehearse or perform. For several years, they worked to find a permanent home while continuing to produce 5 shows per year in a variety of rented venues. An opportunity to purchase a building came along in 2018 when Akin Center Theatre closed its doors.
In 2018, with generous donor support from the community, Warehouse Theatre Company was able to purchase their current home on 24th Avenue with just $160,000 left to pay on the mortgage. Continued financial donations and robust ticket sales had allowed the company to make additional payments on their mortgage balance and board members looked hopefully at October 2020 as a projected payoff date.
The appearance of the coronavirus dashed those hopes as it brought the live entertainment industry to a full stop and left many playhouses across the country wondering if they could afford to wait it out. Once again, the Yakima community stepped in to support their company and ensure that the show would go on.
Board President Stephen Clark says, “This donation means that we can continue to fulfill our mission for years to come. We will be ready for live audiences as soon as it is safe. In the meantime, we’re keeping our mission alive by putting out digital content and planning our future productions.”