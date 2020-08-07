BENTON COUNTY, WA - Andy Miller, Benton County Prosecutor, donates his pay raise to the Benton County community.
Quoted From Andy Miller's Facebook Post:
"Today I donated my pay raise back to Benton County taxpayers.
"By state law and county resolution my pay is tied to Superior Court Judges which is set by the Salary Commission. Last year when the commission increased salaries effective July 1st they had no idea of knowing of today's fiscal crisis. The law does not allow for their actions to be undone.
"So each month I will be donating my pay raise back to Benton County. I was reluctant to publicize this and I know that that I am lucky to have a steady paycheck while others are losing their business or jobs. But I decided it would be helpful in today's challenging times for taxpayers to see that their public officials are taking steps to help."