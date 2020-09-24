Big project coming to Pasco

PASCO, WA-Bushes to the left, bushes to the right. All that sits at the Osprey market site right now is a whole lot of bushes and one building.
But come 5 to 7 years from now this spot will look a whole lot different.
"Its goint to be a healthy walking community it's a big city thought process in the Tri-Cities," described James Sexton the project manager.
The end goal for Osprey Pointe is a huge downtown like area that includes, shopping, dining, residential areas, a hotel, and an event center.
But we won't have to wait that long to see some progress.
"I'd like to have the foundation done before winter and then come spring stand the building up," said Sexton.
Phase one is right around the corner.
They're hoping to break ground on the market area first. An indoor shopping spot that can hold 120 different small businesses and vendors. Starting that construction by the end of the year.
Next will be the hotel and event center. One so big it gives the Gorge a run for it's money.
The event center will have an outdoor and indoor area. Outside will sit on 8 acres.
"A lot of people will ask well how big is 8 acres the Gorge is 6," said Sexton.
The last part of this project is the neighborhoods. The hope is to have multiple condo options.
First are detached houses about 900-1,400 square ft. each.
Next is 6-7 story buildings with commercial use on the bottom and residential use above.
And to accommodate the people who will live there, they want to add a grocery store and community gathering spots to the area.