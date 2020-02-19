KENNEWICK, WA - Episode two of Tracci Dial's new podcast is all about love.
According to Merriam-Webster love is a strong affection for another rising out of kinship or personal ties. According to people it's a lot more complicated that that and it looks a little different on everybody.
Tracci Dial interviews three couples and two special guests about what love means to them. Chances are you'll recognize some of their voices and hopefully the stories inspire you to love yourself and your community even more.