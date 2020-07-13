KENNEWICK, WA - The past few months have had devastating effects on our beloved small businesses. After 43 years of service to the community, a local favorite is closing its doors.
Listen as Patti Hallstrom, Assistant to the Owner of Bookworm, shares special memories from the local bookstore over the years. Hallstrom encourages the community to come out and support their final book sales before closing indefinitely on July 15.
Bookworm is open Monday-Wednesday (July 13-15) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New and used books and gift items are 75% off while supplies last. The store is accepting cash, credit and debit for final sales.
Do you have a special memory from Bookworm? Share your favorite moments with staff in a message to their Facebook page.