KENNEWICK, WA - Bookworm Books in Kennewick is offering curbside pickup to accommodate local readers during COVID-19.

Like many other small businesses in the Tri-Cities, Bookworm employees are adapting to current restrictions under the Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order.

Listen as Madeline Carter talks with Patti Hallstrom, Bookseller, about the store's new pick-up option, and how the community can support Bookworm during this time.

To place an order, call the store or email bookwormtricities@yahoo.com.

Bookworm Books

