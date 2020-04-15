KENNEWICK, WA - Bookworm Books in Kennewick is offering curbside pickup to accommodate local readers during COVID-19.
Like many other small businesses in the Tri-Cities, Bookworm employees are adapting to current restrictions under the Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order.
Listen as Madeline Carter talks with Patti Hallstrom, Bookseller, about the store's new pick-up option, and how the community can support Bookworm during this time.
To place an order, call the store or email bookwormtricities@yahoo.com.
Bookworm Books
- Hours: Mon-Friday 11-5pm
- Phone: 509-735-9016
- Email: bookwormtricities@yahoo.com
- Facebook: Bookworm Tri-Cities