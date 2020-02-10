KENNEWICK, WA - When it comes to college entrance exams, students can never be too prepared.

Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan of Kennewick and Richland, shares his top 3 tips to get ready for tests like the ACT and SAT.

  1. Practice, practice, practice! Way recommends taking online practice tests on free sites like The College Board and Khan Academy.
  2. Start early - Way says students should begin taking college entrance exams by the end of their sophomore year in high school.
  3. Keep a positive mindset - especially on the day of the exam.

Sylvan of Kennewick has a variety of resources to help your kids prepare for college entrance exams.  For more information, visit their website.

