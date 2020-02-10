KENNEWICK, WA - When it comes to college entrance exams, students can never be too prepared.
Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan of Kennewick and Richland, shares his top 3 tips to get ready for tests like the ACT and SAT.
- Practice, practice, practice! Way recommends taking online practice tests on free sites like The College Board and Khan Academy.
- Start early - Way says students should begin taking college entrance exams by the end of their sophomore year in high school.
- Keep a positive mindset - especially on the day of the exam.
Sylvan of Kennewick has a variety of resources to help your kids prepare for college entrance exams. For more information, visit their website.