KENNEWICK, WA– On Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation will be celebrating #GivingTuesday. #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration.
To celebrate #GivingTuesday, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation team will be camping out in the front parking lot of the Cancer Center to bring awareness and recognition on their social media pages to the incredible support and collaboration they have with our community. Tri-Cities Cancer Center senior staff, volunteers and supporters will be joining in on the Camp Out!
The TCCC has a giveaway gift planned for patients every hour between 8 AM – 8 PM on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The TCCC has created a #GivingTuesday patient wish list on their website. Community members are asked to support the Tri-Cities Cancer Center in serving patients and their families in our region by donating an item off their wish list. Visit the following to see the full list: https://tccancer.org/foundation/giving-tuesday/
WHAT: Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is Camping Out on #GivingTuesday
WHERE: Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick
WHEN: Tuesday, December 3rd, 8 AM-8 PM