PASCO, Wash. – Today, Franklin County leaders announced $3M will be available to Franklin County businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.
The Franklin County CARES Act Community Support Grant, which offers repayment-free financial assistance, will be funded by federal aid Franklin County received as part of the CARES Act, designated by Congress earlier this year.
According to Franklin County officials, these CARES Act funds come at a critical time for the county.
“COVID-19 should not define us, but remind us of our resiliency,” said Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck. “This program will provide invaluable help to Franklin County business owners who’ve spent years, or generations, building the community we all knew at the beginning of 2020.”
The Franklin County CARES Act Community Support Grant comes shortly after Benton County announced a similar program. The Tri-City Development Council, or TRIDEC, is working in collaboration with both counties to manage the application process and administer the grants.
According to TRIDEC President and CEO Karl Dye, both of these programs are critical to rebuilding our regional economy, and he’s hopeful more funds will be allocated soon by Congress and the State of Washington.
“The economic health of Benton and Franklin counties are tied to each other,” said Dye. “TRIDEC is advocating for the entire region daily. We’re working with state and federal decision makers to impress upon them the necessity of providing more aid to both counties.”
Beginning at noon today, the first of two application rounds will open. Businesses may apply for up to $50,000 of assistance, depending on the size of the applicant’s business. Independent contractors and non-profits classified as 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6) and 501(c)(19) are also eligible to apply.
Applications for the first round of funding will be accepted beginning today, Aug. 6, and will end at 11:59 PM on Aug. 28. The second round will open Sept. 11 and will run through Oct. 2. Recipients for both rounds will be chosen via a lottery system, and those businesses or organizations not selected in the first round will automatically be submitted in the second round.
Eligible expenses for the Franklin County CARES Act Community Support Grant mirror those of similar grant programs by including rent, utilities and PPE supplies. For a full list of eligibility requirements, eligible expenses, or to apply visit WWW.TRIDEC.ORG/FCCARES