SPOKANE, WA- Catholic Diocese overseer Bishop Thomas A. Daly, who overlooks 13 Eastern Washington counties warned parishes across the region about preparations and prevention of a coronavirus. Here is his official statement below:
Official Statement by Bishop Thomas A. Daly
The Coronavirus Outbreak in Washington State is quickly becoming ground zero for the number of coronavirus infections with several individuals dying from the disease. Genetic analysis of these cases has led officials to suspect that the disease was circulating for up to six weeks before first detected. Although it is likely the infection will continue to spread, experts still indicate the risk of this new virus to the general public remains low. Vigilance is nonetheless warranted. I am in contact with local health care officials regarding proper prevention and precautions. Our Director of Catholic Schools, Katie Rieckers, is meeting with our principals to formulate a common prevention and potential response plan. She is doing this in consultation with the Spokane Regional Health District. Out of an abundance of caution, I am encouraging our pastors to implement the following protocol effective immediately:
1.Suspend the Sign of Peace during Mass.
2.Refrain from distributing the Precious Blood at Mass. This might also provide a catechetical opportunity to remind the faithful that reception of the Sacred Host is indeed reception of the body, blood, soul, and divinity of Christ. 3.Drain holy water fonts in the church or provide for frequent cleaning.
If the font is dry, encourage parishioners to make the sign of the cross upon entering and exiting the Church.
4.Consider providing hand sanitizer dispensers at the doors to the church and require all Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion to thoroughly wash their hands before Mass.
5.If parishioners feel sick, they should be encouraged to stay home and not to attend Mass.
6.Encourage people to practice common sense hygiene practices.
The Diocese said this protocol will remain in place until Holy Week when local parishioner will evaluate the outbreak situation. Easter festivities are still to be discussed.
For more information about the coronavirus and how it spreads visit the CDC website.