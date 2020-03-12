KENNEWICK, WA - Today is National Girl Scout Day! Every year on March 12, communities are encouraged to celebrate local Girl Scout troops for their dedication to service and the empowerment of young girls for the past 108 years.
Kennewick Troop #3518 made an appearance on Wake Up Northwest in honor of the national day. In the video above, Tomalin Bailie, Regional Membership Manager of Girl Scouts in the Tri-Cities, explains how the organization empowers young girls to make a difference in their community.
If you are a current or former Girl Scout or know someone who you is, today is the day to honor the history and legacy of the program. Girl Scout Cookie booth sales kick off on March 27, 2020.