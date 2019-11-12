PASCO, WA – Columbia Basin College (CBC) is seeking nominations for their 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award. The award will be presented during CBC’s annual Martin Luther King Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Monday, January 20, 2020.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award seeks to recognize a student, faculty or staff member, or community member who strongly believes in equality and social justice; and whose contributions to society reflect the spirit, philosophy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Those interested in submitting a nomination can send a letter detailing the contributions of the nominee by email to atensmeyer@columbiabasin.edu or by mail to Anna Tensmeyer, 2600 N. 20th Ave., MS-10, Pasco, WA, 99301.
The deadline for submitting nominations is Thursday, December 5, 2019.
For more information, contact Anna Tensmeyer, CBC’s Marketing and Communications Director, at 509.543.1486 or atensmeyer@columbiabasin.edu.