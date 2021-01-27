KENNEWICK, WA - Are you ready for camping season? Ready or not, Columbia Center Rotary is bringing back January camping this year. Saturday will be the second annual Shine a A Light Through the Night campout to raise money and awareness for human trafficking.
Of course, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year they will be shining that light virtually. Also due to the pandemic human trafficking has turned virtual in some cases, too.
"In our area alone there were 70+ more cases of online issues like that. So it's an important problem and it's something we really need to address and we're working on that," said Columbia Center Rotary member Debbie Robertson.
CCR gets its data on local human trafficking from SARC, the local Support Advocacy and Resource Center.
The 2020 Shine the Light on Human Trafficking event raised $42,000. The money helps support survivors and provides awareness for the local issue.
Anyone is invited to camp out and help raise money.
LINKS TO DONATE: