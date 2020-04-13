TRI-CITIES, WA - Two local sisters are spending their extra time at home in the kitchen! They whipped up a creative take on a breakfast favorite.
In the video above, 11-year-old Ailey Evans and her sister, 10-year-old Afton Evans, team up to prepare "sheet pan pancakes."
Click here to view the recipe by instrupix.com.
Do you have an aspiring chef at home? We would love to share their kitchen creations! Send us a video of your kids cooking at home and include the recipe. Video submissions should be 3 minutes or less.
For best quality, upload videos to Google Drive and share them with madelinecartertv@gmail.com.