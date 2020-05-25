TRI-CITIES, WA - A junior chef from Tri-Tech is treating local families to a Norwegian specialty!
In the video above, 15-year-old Amy Worlund demonstrates her recipe for "krumkake." Amy says she made this sweet treat for the first time at a Norwegian day camp. The recipe is posted below.
Amy is currently a student at Tri-Tech Skills Center and Mid-Columbia Partnership.
- 1/2 c. melted butter
- 1/2 c. whipping cream, whipped
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 c. all purpose flour
- 1 c. sugar
- 3 eggs
- Beat the eggs. Add sugar, butter, whipped cream, and vanilla.
- Add flour and mix.
- Place about 1 tsp. of batter on the krumkake iron. Brown and then roll quickly.
- Enjoy plain or add toppings!