TRI-CITIES, WA - A junior chef from Tri-Tech is treating local families to a Norwegian specialty!

In the video above, 15-year-old Amy Worlund demonstrates her recipe for "krumkake." Amy says she made this sweet treat for the first time at a Norwegian day camp. The recipe is posted below.

Amy is currently a student at Tri-Tech Skills Center and Mid-Columbia Partnership. 

Ingredients:
  • 1/2 c. melted butter
  • 1/2 c. whipping cream, whipped
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 c. all purpose flour
  • 1 c. sugar
  • 3 eggs
 Instructions:
  1. Beat the eggs. Add sugar, butter, whipped cream, and vanilla.
  2. Add flour and mix.
  3. Place about 1 tsp. of batter on the krumkake iron. Brown and then roll quickly.
  4. Enjoy plain or add toppings!

Tags

Recommended for you