TRI-CITIES, WA - If you're craving pizza but aren't in the mood for delivery, you're in luck! 9-year-old Rachel Baumgartner is showing you how to make a personal pizza at home.
Rachel is a 3rd grade dual language student at Fuerza Elementary School. In addition to cooking, she enjoys making crafts and playing soccer and basketball.
Here's Rachel's recipe for homemade personal pizzas:
- Pizza Stone
- Basting Brush
- Pizza Cutter
- Mat
- Hot pad
- Pizza Dough
- Olive Oil
- Marinara Sauce
- Mozzarella Cheese
- Pizza Toppings: She used ham, pepperoni and pineapple
- Preheat over to 425 degrees
- Roll dough out on a floured surface
- Place dough on pizza stone
- Spread olive oil over dough with a basting brush
- Spread marinara sauce
- Add mozzarella cheese
- Add toppings
- *add another layer of cheese if you wish
- Bake in 425 degree oven for 12-14 minutes
- Remove from oven and let cool
- Slice pizza
- Enjoy!
- Rachel suggests sprinkling your mat with a thin layer of flour and adding flour to the dough so it doesn’t stick
- If you're like Rachel, you can make fun designs with your pizza toppings - like a smiley face!
- 1/2 cup flour (plus more as needed)
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp baking soda