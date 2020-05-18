TRI-CITIES, WA - If you're craving pizza but aren't in the mood for delivery, you're in luck! 9-year-old Rachel Baumgartner is showing you how to make a personal pizza at home.

Rachel is a 3rd grade dual language student at Fuerza Elementary School. In addition to cooking, she enjoys making crafts and playing soccer and basketball.

Here's Rachel's recipe for homemade personal pizzas:

You will need:
  • Pizza Stone
  • Basting Brush
  • Pizza Cutter
  • Mat
  • Hot pad
Ingredients:
  • Pizza Dough
  • Olive Oil
  • Marinara Sauce
  • Mozzarella Cheese
  • Pizza Toppings: She used ham, pepperoni and pineapple
Instructions:
  • Preheat over to 425 degrees
  • Roll dough out on a floured surface
  • Place dough on pizza stone
  • Spread olive oil over dough with a basting brush
  • Spread marinara sauce
  • Add mozzarella cheese
  • Add toppings
    • *add another layer of cheese if you wish
  • Bake in 425 degree oven for 12-14 minutes
  • Remove from oven and let cool
  • Slice pizza
  • Enjoy!
Tips from the Junior Chef:
  • Rachel suggests sprinkling your mat with a thin layer of flour and adding flour to the dough so it doesn’t stick
  • If you're like Rachel, you can make fun designs with your pizza toppings - like a smiley face!
Recipe for Homemade Pizza Dough:
  • 1/2 cup flour (plus more as needed)
  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp baking soda
If you like thin/crispy crust, bake the crust with oil only for the first eight minutes. Then remove it from the oven, flip it over and add toppings. Bake an additional 4-6 minutes.

