KENNEWICK, WA - If you're looking to up your sandwich game at home, try turning a classic combo into a panini! 12-year-old Nick Malisani from Kennewick is showing us how to turn common household ingredients into a delicious meal in quarantine.
Nick is a 6th grader at Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick. Two years ago, he won the Kennewick School District’s Future Chef competition with his Won Ton Burrito recipe.
Here's his take on paninis:
You'll need:
- Butter knife
- Hot pot holder
- Panini press, George Foreman grill, or other tabletop grilling device\
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of bread
- Margarine, Butter or Mayo - enough to spread on bread slices
- Meat of your choice
- Cheese of your choice
Instructions:
- Spread Margarine, Butter or Mayo on one side of each of the slices of bread.
- Set one slice of bread on the grill, spread side down.
- Layer meat and cheese on top of that slice of bread.
- Set the other slice of bread, spread side up, on top, and press the grill top down on the sandwich using the hot pot holder to protect your hand from the heat.
- Cook for about 3-5 minutes until cheese is melted and bread is crispy. Check often to prevent burning your sandwich.
- Remove finished panini from grill, cut in half, and enjoy!
Bonus tip from our Junior Chef: Nick prefers using margarine over butter or mayo. He thinks it crisps the bread the best when compared to the other condiments.
Nick says you can swap any ingredients for common items found in your fridge. For example, if you don't have butter or margarine, use mayo. If you don’t have salami, you can use turkey or last night’s cooked chicken breast. Ultimately, Nick suggests getting creative! He recommends coming up with your own panini recipe with the ingredients you already have at home.
