TRI-CITIES, WA - Dessert before breakfast! Twin 12-year-olds Yash and Veer are satisfying your sweet tooth this morning with their recipe for Chocolate Cups with Whipped Cream.
Here's what you need to make this recipe at home:
- Chocolate
- Silicon molds
- Brushes
- Whipped cream
- Fruit (any kind you like)
Instructions:
- Melt chocolate in microwave for about 30 seconds to 1 minute (check often to prevent burning).
- Remove from microwave and mix chocolate evenly with a spoon.
- Use brushes to thickly coat silicon molds with chocolate.
- Refrigerate chocolate in molds for about 1 hour.
- Carefully remove chocolate cups from the molds.
- Fill cups with assorted fruit.
- Top with whipped cream if desired (homemade or store-bought).
