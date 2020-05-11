TRI-CITIES, WA - Dessert before breakfast! Twin 12-year-olds Yash and Veer are satisfying your sweet tooth this morning with their recipe for Chocolate Cups with Whipped Cream.

For a full tutorial, check out the video above.

Here's what you need to make this recipe at home:

  • Chocolate
  • Silicon molds
  • Brushes
  • Whipped cream
  • Fruit (any kind you like)

Instructions:

  1. Melt chocolate in microwave for about 30 seconds to 1 minute (check often to prevent burning).
  2. Remove from microwave and mix chocolate evenly with a spoon.
  3. Use brushes to thickly coat silicon molds with chocolate.
  4. Refrigerate chocolate in molds for about 1 hour.
  5. Carefully remove chocolate cups from the molds.
  6. Fill cups with assorted fruit.
  7. Top with whipped cream if desired (homemade or store-bought).

For more creative cooking videos from Yash and Veer, visit their YouTube channel.

