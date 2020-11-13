Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&