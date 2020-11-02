COVID-19 Utility Assistance in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA-
The cities of Pasco and Richland want to help you pay your utility bills. With the help of the CARES Act, both cities have started a local program to help those behind on their bills.
The City of Richland has 700,000 dollars to help pay for overdue bills. Each account is eligible for up to 1,000 dollars.
Brandon Allen is the Finance Director for the City of Richland and says the grants can only be applied to unpaid utility bills.
"It would be paying any past-due bills at that point. If they only have a past-due balance of 600 dollars, they wouldn't be able to take the remaining 400 [dollars] and pay future bills, it's only the bills that you're behind on," said Allen.
In terms of eligibility, you must live in Richland and prove you were financially affected by the pandemic. If you are not sure if you are eligible, give the city of Richland a call or send them an email.
You can apply through November 15th and visit their website for more information.
The City of Pasco has 400,000 dollars for utility assistance. The grants, if eligible, can alleviate up to six months of delinquencies on an account.
You just have to fill out the one-page application and show how you were financially affected by the pandemic -- evidence like pay stubs that show income changes, or unemployment filings.
Richa Sigdel is the Finance Director for the City of Pasco.
"Essentially after that application is signed and we have the documents, we review it and if they are eligible then we apply the credits to the account which makes it really easy for our customers because they don't have to do anything. Their bill just kind of disappears at that point," Sigdel.
The eligibility requirements for the City of Pasco can be found on their website. You can apply until November 30th.
The City of Kennewick says they have a utility assistance program in the works and expect to release details soon on their website.