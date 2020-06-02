PASCO, WA - Pasco Parks & Rec has another creative craft for your kids to try at home. They're showing families how to have some flying fun this summer with pool noodle airplanes!
This craft requires just a few items typically found around the house. Pasco Parks & Rec shared a demonstration with us in the video above.
This is one of the many fun crafts from Pasco Recreation Service's "Staycation" series on the organization's Facebook page. The full list of supplies and instructions are below.
For more family-friendly activities to keep you and your kids busy while social distancing, visit their Facebook page.