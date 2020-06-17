PASCO, WA - Kids are sure to make dad's day this year by gifting him a homemade card for Father's Day. Pasco Parks & Rec has released a video to show children how to paint their hand or footprint onto paper for a special surprise.
This Father's Day craft requires just a few items typically found around the house. Pasco Parks & Rec shared a demonstration with us in the video above.
This is one of the many fun crafts from Pasco Recreation Service's "Staycation" series on the organization's Facebook page. The full list of supplies and instructions are below.
For more family-friendly activities to keep you and your kids busy while social distancing, visit their Facebook page.