PASCO, WA - Pasco Recreation Services is sharing a creative way for kids to send meaningful messages to loved ones while spending time apart.
In the video above, the Kubalek family demonstrates how to make Salt Art Greeting Cards: one of the many fun crafts from Pasco Recreation Service's "Staycation" series on the organization's Facebook page. Instructions in both English and Spanish are below.
For more family-friendly activities to keep you busy while social distancing, visit their Facebook page.