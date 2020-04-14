PASCO, WA - Pasco Recreation Services is sharing a creative way for kids to send meaningful messages to loved ones while spending time apart.

In the video above, the Kubalek family demonstrates how to make Salt Art Greeting Cards: one of the many fun crafts from Pasco Recreation Service's "Staycation" series on the organization's Facebook page. Instructions in both English and Spanish are below.

For more family-friendly activities to keep you busy while social distancing, visit their Facebook page.

Salt Art gc (english)

Salt Art Greeting Card instructions in English.
Salt art gc (Spanish)

Salt Art Greeting Card instructions in Spanish.

