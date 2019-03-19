"Daughters of Hanford" event features female scientists

RICHLAND, WA- One local woman is showcasing an event to tell the stories of female scientists at the Hanford site.
In celebration of Women's History Month, the WSU Tri-Cities and the Women Chemist Committee of the American Chemical Society are hosting the "Daughters of Hanford" event March 21 to share the stories of three local scientists.
The event will feature a discussion with three prominent scientists: Zelma Maine Jackson, Jane Hedges and Frannie Smith.
Anna King, a journalist at Northwest Public Broadcasting has worked on projects about the Hanford site for as long as she can remember.
"My job is to be a storyteller... to bring stories that are untold to the surface for our community and our region," King said.
King has spent most of her career highlighting the diverse roles that women have taken on while working at Hanford and sharing them with the younger generations.
"We just want to encourage women to see women in different roles to see strong scientists, policy makers and leaders in science," King said.
Working with these women, King created the "Daughters of Hanford" as a way to tell their stories and make them known to the world.
Now in a first of it's kind event on Thursday.
"This is the first time that we've been able to bring three of the daughters of Hanford to speak on their own terms about their own lives and their own beautiful stories about Hanford," King said.
The event this week will feature women from all different backgrounds, finally telling their stories.
The reason I started this project in the beginning was I couldn't get women to talk about themselves and their stories at Hanford," King said.
For King, it's the ability to share the stories and the passion she has for it.
"The joy of discovery and the joy of doing work that really matters of cleaning up Hanford," King said.
For more information visit their website.