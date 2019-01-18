Delta High School preps students in mock interviews

Students at Delta High got real life experience today as many put on their best ties and dresses for mock interviews at school.
These teens prepared resumes and their best interview voices for the event today.
Students Pilare Hernandez and Patrick James were excited for the event today and said the experience really helped.
"Everything went good... I liked it.. I was definitely nervous at first but after i got done with the first interview I felt more prepared and less nervous for the second," Hernandez said.
"This makes me feel like I have a lot more potential especially towards getting a job in any particular field," James said.
The school brought in volunteers from local businesses to interview each student candidate for 10 minutes.
During the process, the students answered questions about the job they were applying for and at the end employers gave them feedback on how they did.
"I think it went more of what I thought in my head. The person interviewing was very polite and she was very honest too which I like of course... being able to build on that feedback is what helps these students the most make for a better interview next time," said student Ulizes Gonzalez.
Students felt confident after the feedback they received and Delta High School Principal Mike Johnson told us just what he hopes the event today prepared these students for.
"This will prepare our kids for when they are looking for jobs in the future when they are preparing for internship interviews in the spring and just get them ready for their futures," Johnson said.
Today students said that this was the first interview they have ever done and in doing this experience this afternoon it has them excited for their futures ahead.