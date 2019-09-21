KENNEWICK, WA- DICK'S Sporting Goods is now open in Kennewick. The store is hosting a three-day grand opening this weekend at the Columbia Center Mall.
This is the first DICK'S Sporting Goods in the Tri-Cities.
"We really believe that sports matter and that sports make everyone better. The best thing we can do is ensure that those sports are having opportunities to grow and make the community better," says Anna Nickel, DICK'S Sporting Goods Community Marketing Manager. "I look forward to seeing how we can be the best impact to the community."
The grand opening continues Sunday for a last chance to win prizes.
Guests in line early will get a chance to open the DICK'S Sporting Goods Gift Locker at 8:45 a.m. The first 100 adults in line will receive a free Mystery Gift Card ranging in value from $10 to $500.
Children ages six to 15 are invited to participate in the 'Ready, Set, Roll!' Challenge. The challenges involve strength, agility and speed. This event is from 1-3 p.m. Prizes are awarded.
Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The stores standard weekday hours resume on Monday opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 9:30 p.m.