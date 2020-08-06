Kennewick, WA – On Saturday, September 12th, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation will host our 2nd annual culinary event, DINE OUT.
This year the culinary event has been reimagined to account for COVID-19 safety with a fun twist. For this year’s DINE OUT event, participants will ROAD TRIP to a number of cancer crushing restaurants around the Tri-Cities for a curbside sample of each restaurants Cancer Crushing dish.
What: DINE OUT ROAD TRIP, a Cancer Crushing Cuisine Program
When: Saturday, September 12th, 10AM – 6PM
Where: Participating restaurants throughout the Tri-Cities area
How it will work: A map, instructions and road trip supplies will be provided at the kick off location, Tri-Cities Cancer Center; 7350 W. Deschutes Avenue in Kennewick. At the end of the ROAD TRIP, participants will come back to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center to vote for their favorite dish. The restaurant with the most votes will be named 2020 Cancer Crushing Restaurant of the Year.
Participants will go home with take-home cocktails and a cancer crushing cookbook!
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at cancercrushingdineout.com or through our Facebook event page.
2020 DINE OUT Road Trip Sponsors include BrandCraft Marketing, Kadlec, HMIS (formerly Mission Support Alliance), Umpqua Bank, and STCU.
All funds raised stay local and provide valuable non-reimbursed cancer programs and services for patients, their families, and the community.