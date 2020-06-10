KENNEWICK, WA - Domestic violence crisis advocates are reporting more phone calls from people who need help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Adapting to the times, Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties has turned as many of its programs as possible into virtual programs.
There are encrypted Zoom calls, online support groups and online learning programs. Local advocates say technology has actually helped some survivors by allowing for a more discreet option in getting help.
"Everyone in our community has had to adapt to this in some way shape or form," said Teen and Family Advocate/ Prevention Specialist, Zac Shileika. "Yeah, it's been stressful but a lot of great things have come out of it it. A lot of those great things are the programs we offer to our community."
A full list of resources can be found on DVSBF's website (CLICK HERE). You can also reach out via the agency's Facebook pages: REEL Prevention and DVS of Benton and Franklin Counties.
The Crisis Hotline is available 24/7. That number is (509) 582-9841.