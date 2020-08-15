Event Held in Kennewick to Honor Gordon Whitaker

KENNEWICK, WA-
In February, Kennewick Police were conducting a patrol and contacted two men and say one tried to run away. One of the men was detained, and during the process of detainment Kennewick police say the man allegedly pulled what appeared to be a gun. This prompted at least one officer to fire their weapon, and 45-year-old Gordon Whitaker died at the scene.
Today, community members and the family of Whitaker held a rally in Kennewick honoring him and asking for justice months after his death. The event was put on by Blackformation, a local Black Lives Matter organization. Eugene Vi was the organizer.
"Today we're out in support for the Gordon Whitaker family. The idea today is to bring awareness to the special investigations unit which is how they are processing dealing with the brutality in local communities," said Eugene.
He said they have a petition people can sign which talks about transparency and third party investigations.
"We bring up how they had a gun, they might not have had a gun--there's never a clear story. And that's another thing on the petition--they need body cams. We can't just wait to hear their side, we need to see what happened," said Eugene.
On the event Facebook page, they said quote,"Too often our loved ones are taken without public notice, proper investigations, or justice served; too often our own are robbed of not just their lives but their dignity in a false narrative told after their deaths."
The Whitaker family came out today remembering how they spent their time with Whitaker. Amonte Whitaker, son of Gordon Whitaker, reflected on things he liked to do with his father.
"I miss spending all the time with him. Cause it was fun, we used to like go visit places together," said Whitaker. "He was loving and caring."
Eugene says they hope to keep the conversation going.
"We're keeping the conversation going right now by putting light on the SIU and doing this event today which is in his name, for his honor, for his families honor, because he's just been forgotten, another forgotten person who has been killed by police," said Eugene.
SIU investigators say they found a gun about 30 minutes into their investigation of the scene.
Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller says he is still conducting his review.