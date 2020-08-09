Fields of Grace Overcomes Setbacks from Pandemic and High Temperatures

Fields of Grace is a nonprofit that gleans local produce from farms and homes which is taken to food banks and distributed to community members who need it. Since it was established in 2006, they have provided the Tri-Cities area with more than six million pounds of fresh fruits and veggies.
Lisa Williams Executive Director of Fields of Grace, says access to fresh produce is vital.
"The mission of Fields of Grace is to infuse our local food chain with fresh produce--fresh, nutritious produce," said Williams.
Lisa says the food banks feed 40,000 customers a year and that access to fresh produce helps cultivate healthy eating habits.
"We are one of the biggest agricultural areas in the state. There is no reason that all of our citizens shouldn't be sharing in that," said Williams.
Even though the Tri-Cities are such agriculturally rich areas, Lisa says there's a lot of reasons so much food goes to waste.
"There's lack of buyers, lack of pickers, there's overabundance, more than the market. So, part of our mission is to go in and keep that food from being wasted," said Williams.
This year they have gleaned less produce because of unique challenges from the both the pandemic and weather. They kept volunteers home for safety and high temperatures ruined crops.
"A lot of our stone fruits in the area, they're poor crops. The weather got them," said Williams.
So far, they have gleaned 7,261 pounds of produce. At this same time last year, they had about 23,900 pounds of produce.
Lisa says that donations from local farmers markets have been a big help this year. You can help now too.
"The need is still there. And I would encourage people, if you have produce in your yard--and maybe it's not enough to call us and have us come and glean, but it's something you yourself could take to the food bank to help out," said Williams.
To learn more about how you can help Fields of Grace, visit their website.