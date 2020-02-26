FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - The Franklin Country Board of Commissioners held a meeting last night to discuss redistricting county lines. Redistricting has been a hot topic issue for the county and residents- many criticizing the county for not being in compliance with the Washington Voting Rights Act.
Commissioner Brad Peck who represents District 1 has been outspoken and says it's time for change.
"We have a duty to comply with the law .. and we'd be wise to do it before somebody does it for us," he said.
Legal experts say the county could face legal ramifications if no action is taken. The issue is not new to the region. In 2014 the American Civil Liberties Union won a lawsuit against Yakima County for violating voters rights. And just 3 years ago the City of Pasco, the most populated city in Franklin County was also in legal trouble for similar complaints.
District 2 Commissioner, Clint Didier disagrees with Commissioner Peck and is rejecting legal advice provided to the county. Didier says they should wait for new Census data and the elections to be over before taking action.
"This thing [the Census data] is gonna be complete next march- that's one year," he told the crowd.
Voting rights advocates say the current system doesn't equally represent Latino voters, who make up more than half of the population in Franklin County.
A public hearing will be scheduled before the commissioners vote on their final decision. No date has been set for a public hearing at this time.
So far, the county has responded to concerns by releasing 4 different redistricting map proposals.
The map proposals can viewed at: http://www.co.franklin.wa.us/redistricting.php