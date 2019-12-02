PASCO, WA – Franklin PUD is partnering with HAPO Community Credit Union for a community effort to raise funds for Franklin PUD’s Helping Hands program on Monday, December 2nd from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Franklin PUD’s Main Offices at 1411 W. Clark St. in Pasco.
Franklin PUD’s Helping Hands program provides qualifying customers with emergency assistance to help pay their electric bill.
“We are thankful for HAPO’s compassion for our community and partnering with us to raise funds for Helping Hands," said Holly Dohrman, Franklin PUD’s Assistant General Manager. "We see an increase in families struggling to pay their electric bill during the winter months when temperatures drop and the use of electric heat increases to stay warm. We want to do all we can to make sure we have a variety of programs and services available to our customers when they need it, and our Helping Hands program is a great example of that.”
Franklin PUD’s Helping Hands kick-off begins at noon with a live radio remote on LaLey Radio 100.1FM, giveaways, and tacos.
HAPO Community Credit Union will present a $4,000 donation to Helping Hands at 1:00 p.m.