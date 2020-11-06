Free Beer For People Working in Service Industry at Moonshot Brewing

KENNEWICK, WA-
Moonshot Brewing in Kennewick is showing their appreciation for people who work in the service industry through beer.
They started a new program this week because they knew how many people have been affected by COVID-19. They are are focusing on those in the service industry.
Moonshot is teaming up with Columbia Bank to give back to those who have been affected by the pandemic to pay it forward to community members who are in need.
Ryan Wattenbarger says they used their stipend from Columbia Bank to offer something to the service workers in need.
"Columbia Bank, which is our bank, they took some of our leftover PPE funds and started a pass it on program. We were chosen, they gave us a small stipend to spend any way we wanted so we decided to help out the service workers in our industry," said Wattenbarger. "So anybody who works the bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries that had lost hours or money or tips from the COVID crisis could come in and get a free beer on Columbia Bank."
This program will be going on through next week.
For more info, visit Moonshot Brewing on Facebook.