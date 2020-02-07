BENTON CITY, WA - February is National Heart Month. Frichette Winery is joining the fight against heart disease this weekend with their Wine and Art Saves Hearts fundraiser.
In the video above, Shae Frichette, Owner of Frichette Winery, shares details about the event and what the community can expect.
Guests are encouraged to wear red and enjoy food, wine, and artwork. Nurses will be in attendance to educate guests about heart disease.
A portion of wine and art sales will be donated to the American Heart Association.
The 5th Annual Wine and Art Saves Hearts is Saturday, Feb. 8th at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, with food, wine, and artwork available for purchase.
For more information about the event, view the event page on the F website.
Frichette Winery is located at 39412 N. Sunset Road in Benton City.