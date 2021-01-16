Gesa Carousel of Dreams Reopens For the First Time Since March

KENNEWICK, WA-
Ten months. That's how long the Gesa Carousel of Dreams has had its doors closed to the public. Now, they're finally ready to welcome people back safely.
Most of the people working the carousel are volunteers who have been waiting for months to see those children and families that filled the space with joy.
Pat Nagel is the Carousel Lead Operator.
"There's no question. The favorite part of working here is the people, specifically the kids. That's what runs this thing and that's why we run it, as far as I'm concerned," said Nagel.
To keep people safe, they are allowing no more than six guests at a time inside the building, sanitizing surfaces, wearing masks, and social distancing.
"We're excited," said Nagel. "It's not going to cause any danger to the riders or to the assistants and people who are volunteering here."
Pat and the rest of the volunteers were eager to welcome back the first family to ride the carousel since closing their doors--and they were just as eager to take a ride on the carousel.
Dane and Camilla Day brought their two daughters to ride the carousel. One who just turned three, and a one-year-old.
"Even though it's not normal, it's a little bit of that normalcy we had like before. Granted, there are not all those other families around but we can still come and experience this and let our daughter Mazie who has loved the carousel to come and ride the carousel and experience that again too," said Dane.
"Most of the kids come in and they're excited--when you see a child not smiling, we've got a problem. It's our goal to make certain that every kid on there is creating a memory," said Nagel.
You can reserve a 45-minute time slot with up to six people---to have unlimited rides. So for families like the Days--it is a perfect way to safely get out of the house.
"We rode the carousel a lot and we were sad when we couldn't ride it anymore. And now that we saw it opened I immediately jumped on the and got our reservation," said Camilla.
Carousel rides are by appointment only. To sign up as well as lookup hours of operation, visit the Carousel of Dreams Facebook page.