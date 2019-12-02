RICHLAND, WA - Give the gift of music this holiday season with piano lessons at Tri-City Music.
Bobbi and David Dickerson, owners of Tri-City Music, provide extensive musical education through private piano lessons for all ages.
Private lessons include a combination of technique exercises, sight-reading, music theory, and ear training. Students also spend time polishing repertoire.
The Dickersons say there are many benefits of playing piano, from developing musical talent and creativity to improved focus and academic performance.
The price is $100/month, including four, 30-minute private lessons.
To sign up for piano lessons, call 509-713-7288 or send an email to info@tricitymusic.com. For more information about Tri-City Music, visit their website.
Tri-City Music is located at 1330 Jadwin Ave. in Richland.