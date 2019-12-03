RICHLAND, WA - Kadlec invites the community to participate in the season of giving by donating gifts to the Kadlec Giving Tree.
Community members can choose a gift tag from the tree and purchase a gift for those in need. They then return the unwrapped gift to the front desk in the Vineyard Lobby of Kadlec's main campus.
Emily Volland, Kadlec Communication/Community Relations Manager, says the Giving Tree benefits two local organizations this year: My Friends' Place, a homeless shelter for teens, and Division of Children and Family Services, support for children in foster care.
Volland says they are also accepting cash or check donations, made payable to My Friends' Place. Payment should be placed in an envelope from the box next to the tree and returned to the front desk. Donors who provide their name and address will receive a receipt.
For more information, call Emily Volland at 509-942-2286.
The Kadlec Giving Tree is located in the Vineyard Lobby at their main campus on 888 Swift Blvd. in Richland.