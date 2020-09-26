"Gratitude is Ageless" Car Parade Brings Joy to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA-
Brookdale Canyon Lakes, a senior living facility in Kennewick, hosted a "Gratitude is Ageless" car parade Saturday. The event joined residents, first responders, and city leaders together to be grateful for the contributions each have made in our community.
Joyce Green has been a resident at Brookdale Canyon Lakes for five years.
"It's just so nice to stop and reflect on the things that we can be grateful for," said Green.
Every year, Brookdale celebrates Gratitude is Ageless Day. Cars lined up and drove the one-and-a-half mile course to share gratitude with community members.
Joe Green, Executive Director at Brookdale Canyon Lakes, says this event connects their residents with community members.
"Our mission for our parade is the same as the mission for our company, which is enriching the lives of those we serve with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity," said Joe. "And this is just one way of doing it."
Some residents came out of their homes or apartments with signs, and others could be seen in cars, trucks, or mopeds.
Joyce says this is an opportunity to zero in on the positive. She's lived through the Great Depression, World War II, and now a pandemic. Still, she remains grateful.
"Oh my. We have so much to be grateful for. My generation, which mainly comprises our residence here, we have been through a lot," said Green.