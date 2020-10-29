TRI-CITIES, WA- Looking for something fun to do this Halloween but have no plans? There's still plenty of safe and fun events happening around the Tri-Cities and Yakima this weekend that you and your family will enjoy.
From drive-thru trick or treating, cruising around town checking out decorations, drive-in Halloween movies there's something for every ghost and goblin this year.
TRI-CITIES:
- Richland's Annual Fall Carnival's last day is Friday, Oct. 30. Outdoor family movies will be shown at Columbia Point Marina. "Hotel Transylvania" is at 5 p.m. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is at 7:30 p.m. Cost per car is $5.
To purchase movie tickets visit this website.
- Gesa Carousel of Dreams is having a drive-thru trick-or-treat event from 2 to 5 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31 at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex in Kennewick.
Participants will remain in their cars while volunteers wearing masks and gloves hand out candy curbside. Drivers will loop around the parking lot at the events complex in Kennewick to multiple candy stops and giveaways from local businesses. A free group photo will be available at the end of the drive.
- Flick or Treat at Columbia Park is another drive-thru event hosted by Kennewick's Department of Parks and Recreation from 2-4 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.
The first 1,000 kids in the free event will receive a goodie bag. Children can have their pictures taken in front of a police car, and firetruck. Costumes are recommended as there will be a costume contest.
In the evening the drive-thru event will turn into a drive-in movie theater. Two movies will be shown starting with "Halloween-teen" at 5 p.m. and "Hocus Pocus" at 8:30. The cost per car is $9 and it includes a bag of popcorn. Tickets can be purchased on Kennewick Parks and Recreation website.
- Trunk-or-Treat hosted by the City of Pasco Parks and Recreation Department from 3:30-5:30 on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Participants will stay in their cars for a free drive-thru event. Each vehicle will be able to drive to each booth where candy will be given to the children in the car. Masks will be required for those receiving candy.
The cost is free. Click here to register the vehicle but please include the number of trunk or treaters. The Sporting Complex is located at 6520 Homerun Rd off Road 68. They ask you to arrive via Convention Place to Homerun Rd.
- 2020 Safe Treat Street will be held at Columbia Park's East Boat Launch in Kennewick. This will be a drive-thru trick-or-treat event from 4-7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.
The "Safe Street Treat" will have vendors and candy given to trick-or-treaters in their cars.
- Halloween Lights Tri-Cities Halloween Light Show will feature homes around the Tri-Cities lit up for the Halloween holiday from 8-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31.
A map of the houses included can be found on this website.
YAKIMA:
- Friday Night Frights at the Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. From -11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Two outdoor Halloween movies will be featured Saturday night. 7:00 PM will feature a PG film and 9:00 PM will feature a PG-13 film.
Movie free with a general admission ticket. For tickets click here.
- Harmen Center "Hands-off Halloween Express" A no-contact, drive-thru Halloween event at 101 N. 65th Ave. Yakima October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot. Dress up and mask up for the event. Halloween Costume Contest, the deadline is November 1.
- The 16th Annual Haunted Tents display is a family friend Haunted House that offers something for all ages.
This years' displays offers 13 different displays hidden within 350 feet of the maze. Admission is Free and Cash Donations are accepted with a portion of all donations going to benefit Make-A-Wish.
Face coverings are required.
- Halloween Haunted Walk Englewood Christian Church and After School Arts are sponsoring a Haunted Walk on Halloween, Otc.31.
Walkthrough spooky scenes then pick up candy and an art project. This is a no-contact, socially distanced, outdoor Halloween activity for the whole family.
Costumes are optional and masks are required.