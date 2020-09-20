Hamilton Cellars' Vineyard Drive and Market Event Brings Local Businesses Together

BENTON CITY, WA-
The pandemic has caused a lot of changes, but it's bringing out creative ways of doing business, seeing friends and family--and in one winery's case--has brought together small businesses for events the whole community can enjoy.
Sunday, Hamilton Cellars hosted their "Vineyard Drive and Market" event.
"We brainstorm a lot, we ask our customers. We've been doing some virtual tastings and Facebook live events and just trying to keep our customers--especially our club members--engaged in the business," said Hamilton.
Stacie says this is the third vineyard drive and market event they've hosted this year.
"This way they stay in their car, they wear their masks and the vendors wear their masks. People can purchase from different vendors, farmers, and food trucks. Then they can sit on our patios and eat their lunch and have a glass of wine," said Hamilton.
Tina and Shawn Pack, the owners of Tina's Tasty Treats, have been at the other drive through markets they've hosted as well.
"It was like a bonus market. A way to get our stuff in front of other customers," said Tina.
Events like this are a means to show what products they have to offer.
"For our business this is massively essential because this is our store front," said Shawn.
Kavita Patel-Stenoien and David Stenoien own Fast and Curryous food truck.
"I think this is just a good way to reach people during this time. It's pretty safe, people can stay in their cars and also support local small businesses," said Stenoien.
They say this is a great event for not only community members, but small businesses too.
"That's our biggest draw. Is that we want to be part of events that actually support all the small businesses because we have definitely been hit hard, said Patel-Stenoien.
Stacie says they may have another drive through market this year, and they are already planning on doing it again next year.