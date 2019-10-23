RICHLAND, WA - The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife in conjunction with Grant County Public Utility District and the Coastal Conservation Association Tri-Cities Chapter are undertaking a project to collect live adult natural origin fall Chinook salmon from the Hanford Reach. They are looking for anglers that are willing to commit to one to three days of fishing in the Hanford Reach this fall to help them reach their collection goal of 650 wild fall Chinook. They will be collecting and transporting wild fall Chinook salmon October 25-27, 2019 from the Vernita boat launch and Wahluke (White Bluffs) to Priest Rapids Hatchery. They will use these fish for brood stock for the production of fall Chinook to be incubated, reared, and released at Priest Rapids Hatchery.
The fitness of hatchery salmon can be improved, and the impact on naturally spawning salmon in the river can be reduced, by increasing the percentage of the hatchery fry production that has at least one wild origin parent. A pilot program in 2012 proved that anglers can successfully capture live salmon and return them to the hatchery for use as brood stock. The program has been expanded to three days and operated as a derby, so anglers could compete for prizes as an incentive to participate. This year’s program will be limited to the first 100 boats that register.
Registration is mandatory for anglers to participate in the Project. All anglers will be registered as a WDFW volunteer. Participants are encouraged to sign up for one, two or all three days of the derby at a cost of $25 (youth age 17/under are $15). Refreshments will be provided and prizes will be awarded to derby participants for the most live salmon turned in per boat per day, and for the entire event. Random prizes will be awarded as well. Derby entries will be available at www.ccawashington.org/KingoftheReach and selected sporting goods stores. Information is also available from CCA Tri-Cities President Chris Tannahill or prize coordinator Rich Coleman (509)366-0447/ rkcfishon@aol.com .
Anglers will need to check in at the Vernita or Wahluke registration station each day prior to fishing. A means of transporting the live salmon is REQUIRED for participation. Aerators will be available at the registration station for those anglers that do not have a livewell. These aerators will fit most large ice chests. ICE CHEST IS NOT PROVIDED.
Dates:
Friday, October 25; Saturday, October 26; and Sunday, October 27, 2019
Time:
Registration: 6am – 9am each day at Vernita and Wahluke (White Bluffs)
(Daily Registration Required)
Collection: Vernita 7am – 4pm Friday & Saturday, 7am-1pm Sunday
White Bluffs 7am-4pm Friday & Saturday, 7am-1pm Sunday
Punch Bowl (shuttle) 7am-5pm Friday & Saturday, 7am-1pm on Sunday
Any equipment loaned out must be returned at the end of each day.
Banquet: Prizes will be awarded at 4:30pm Sunday, 2500 Chester Rd, Richland
Registrations:
Boat Captains Only: All boats participating in the Project must have a signed Fish Transport Permit in the boat. The permit form will be provided to each boat captain when they check in at the Vernita or Wahluke registration station. This allows a permitted boat to transport live fish.
Boat Captains & Volunteer Anglers: All anglers participating in the Project must sign in each day as a WDFW volunteer when they check in at the Vernita or Wahluke registration stations. Please bring a valid Washington State fishing license.
Derby Participants: Although derby entry is not required in order to participate in live capture, all anglers aboard boats participating in the derby must be registered as derby participants.
Location:
WDFW Vernita Boat Launch and Wahluke (White Bluffs) Ferry Landing
Vernita: The WDFW Vernita access area is located approximately 36 miles from the city of Richland. To get there take Hwy 240 from Richland to Hwy 243. After crossing the Columbia River (Vernita Bridge) continue north on Hwy 243. The entrance to the access area is on your left approximately ½ mile after passing over the bridge. Follow the access road to the boat launch.
White Bluffs: The Wahluke/White Bluffs boat launch is accessed from Hwy 24 at mile marker 63, ~19 miles east of Vernita Bridge . Follow the gravel road into the Hanford Reach National Monument south 4 miles, then turn right to reach the boat launch area.
Rules & Regulations: All anglers must follow rules and regulations as listed in the Fishing in Washington Sport Fishing Rules Pamphlet with the exceptions listed below:
All boats participating in the Project must have a signed Fish Transport Permit in the boat. This permit allows a boat to transport live fish. Transport permit is only valid from 6am to 5pm on the day of registration.
All anglers participating in the Project must sign in each day as a WDFW Volunteer and possess a valid Washington State Fishing License.
NO fish may be retained (harvested) and fish not intended for live capture must be immediately released. Please provide data on numbers of fish released at the end of each day.
Fishing will be allowed from the Hanford Wooden Powerlines to the upstream end of Vernita Bar located five miles below Priest Rapids Dam.
Each licensed angler will be allowed to use two fishing poles.
Required Equipment:
Livewell/Ice Chest: Anglers must have a live well or ice chest capable of transporting live adult Chinook for a minimum of ½ hour. Ice chest/live well must be a minimum of 36” in length by 12” in width and 15” in depth (120qt). Preference: minimum 40”x15”x17”.
Aerators: Livewell/ice chest must have an aeration or recirculation system capable of transporting live adult Chinook for a minimum of ½ hour.
Rods, Reels, Nets, and Tackle: Have appropriate fishing gear for catching and handling live adult fall Chinook.
Hooks: Single Point hooks are preferred. Barbless hooks are mandatory. Treble hooks are discouraged due to potential hooking mortality.
Loaner Equipment:
Aerators: Aerators will be available for lending on a first come first serve basis. Loaned equipment must be returned at the end of each day.
Fish Eligibility:
Only pre-spawned adult fall Chinook in good condition with an intact adipose fin are eligible for live capture and transport. Release all chinook <24 inches in length, hatchery chinook, and spawned females.
Fish Handling:
Prior to landing a fish, be sure to fill the livewell/ice chest with fresh river water. Ice chests with recirculating aerators should be emptied and refilled every two hours or after every live fish transported. Livewells with an automatic water refresh feature should be turned on when a fish is hooked and only switched to recirculation when motoring to the collection location. Take extreme care in handling the fish and keep them in water to the extent possible. After landing a fish, place the fish into the livewell/ice chest. It is ok to use a standard landing net to get the fish aboard the boat but they should be immediately transferred to your livewell/ice chest. The recommended method for hand carrying a fish is to firmly wrap one hand around the fish just in front of the tail while cradling the fish with your other hand just behind the pectoral fins and gently lifting the fish up. Never put your fingers in or near the fish’s gills or gill plate. After placing the fish into the live well immediately motor to the collection location or contact the shuttle boat (Vernita only). Once at the beach at the collection location WDFW staff or a volunteer will come to your boat with a cotton handling net. Do not attempt to remove the fish from your livewell/ice chest until instructed to do so. In the event the truck is not at the launch hold the fish and continue to add fresh water to the livewell/ice chest
Problems and Questions:
If you have any questions prior to the start of the day contact Paul Hoffarth 509-545-2284, Don McBride 509-554-9202, or Rich Coleman 509-366-0447. On the day of the event a contact number will be provided at the registration station.