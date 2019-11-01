KENNEWICK - Harlem Globetrotters star, Zeus McClurkin, shows off some tricks before making a stop at the Toyota Center for the "Pushing the Limits" world tour.
McClurkin is a multiple Guiness World Record titleholder with an inspiring career journey. You can read his full bio here.
The Harlem Globetrotters are an exhibition basketball team that combines athletics, theater, and comedy into one entertaining show.
The team is performing at the Toyota Center on Nov. 13th at 7pm.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Toyota Center's website.
The Toyota Center is located at 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd. in Kennewick.