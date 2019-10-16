HERMISTON, OR - The Hermiston Police Department will be allowing patrol officers to take home their vehicles for the first time ever. This new program should start in February.
"At the time of dwindling budgets, limited resources, public employee retirements out of control... we are looking to work smarter, not harder," said Chief Jason Edmiston with the Hermiston Police Department.
The department is getting ten new patrol cars added to their fleet. That will allow 17 take-home vehicles in total.
"Our hope is to have more visibility in the neighborhoods," said Chief Edmiston.
The cars will be parked at officers' homes in their own neighborhoods. They want people to see that police officers are around for safety.
It also will help in large critical situations, because officers can gear up and head to a scene right from their home.
"We do have overtime opportunities when we have minimum staffing, so if somebody needs to go to jail, the officers can suit up in their house, come down here to pick up the prisoner," said Chief Edmiston. "Then they have to drive 30 miles to Pendleton. We will see benefit for that as well."
There's $12,000 to $14,000 of equipment in each vehicle. The traditional computer will be taken out for this program to happen. Officers will be using dispatch and accessing records on their work phone.
Chief Edmiston said it will all be web and app based.
Along with the new cars, the department is getting 17 new AED's (Automated External Defibrillator) for each take-home car.
The Chief applied for a $10,000 grant to the Wild Horse Foundation with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation this past spring. That grant is paying for two-thirds of the new AED's.
"I think patrol is excited, you know this is change. Police officers are creatures of habit, but this is change for the good."
View Hermiston Police's Facebook regarding the new take-home program and AED's here.